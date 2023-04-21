trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Officer involved in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright set to be released from prison

by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 6:23 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 6:23 PM ET
FILE – In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Alayna Albrecht-Payton, the woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot on April 11, 2021, by Potter in a Minneapolis suburb last year, is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Former police officer Kim Potter, who was involved in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in 2021, is set to be released from prison on Monday.

Potter, who is white, claimed she mistook her handgun for a Taser, resulting in her fatally shooting Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in 2021 in Minneapolis. She was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter last year and was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by eight months of supervised release.

Multiple news outlets reported Potter will be released from prison after 16 months Monday, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman. She will be required to spend the rest of her two-year sentence under probation.

Skoogman did not tell the Associated Press what time Potter would leave the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee on Monday, citing security concerns.

“Our criminal investigative analysts are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation to ensure Kim Potter, like all incarcerated persons, is safe as she leaves our facility,” he said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Skoogman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prosecutors initially sought a seven-year sentence for Potter under state sentencing guidelines because Potter lacked a criminal history. Typical sentencing guidelines for first-degree manslaughter call for 15 years in Minnesota, but the judge has discretion over the sentencing.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at the time she will “never be able to forgive” Potter for the death of her son.

“She never once said his name [in trial]. And for that, I’ll never be able to forgive you,” she said after the sentencing. “And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us.”

Tags Daunte Wright Daunte Wright Kim Potter Kim Potter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  3. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  4. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  7. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  8. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in new attack on DeSantis
  9. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  10. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  11. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  14. Texas state Senate approves bill to post Ten Commandments in public schools
  15. Kari Lake says she told ‘Morning Joe’ hosts to stop ‘badmouthing’ her
  16. Minnesota passes bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming care, banning ...
  17. Officer involved in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright set to be released from ...
  18. Push to change Puerto Rico status faces new challenges
Load more

Video

See all Video