8 people, including 12-year-old, injured in two shootings in Washington, D.C.

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in two shootings in Southeast Washington, D.C., on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., District police responded to reports of shots fired at the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood, Assistant Chief Andre Wright said. There, officers found seven men who had been shot and injured, none with life-threatening wounds.

Soon afterward, a second shooting was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Street SE, just minutes away in the same neighborhood. There, the young girl was found shot in the leg. Her injuries are also not life-threatening, according to Wright.

In the first shooting, police said witnesses reported that a black Mercedes sedan rolled past a group of men on Lebaum Street and shot at them indiscriminately before driving off. Police are investigating the two shootings as being related.

No suspects or motive has been identified, and District police are requesting help from the public in gathering information.

This marks the 169th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and the fourth in the District this year. Any shooting with more than four victims is classified as a mass shooting.