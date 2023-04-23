Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death tragedies

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Sunday that Democrats are making “political fodder” out of mass shootings by trying to pass more gun laws in the wake of the tragedies.

“I’m the governor of one of the safest states in the country,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“We also have some of the most flexible pro-Second Amendment rules and laws in the country because we take those things very responsibly. We harden schools, we deal with mental health, especially in kids. We go after the core of the issue, instead of saying, ‘Well, we should just pass more laws.’ “

“And if that were that easy, people would do it, but it’s not. If it were that easy, even Democrats would do it. They didn’t. So stop trying to take … these human tragedies and … make political fodder out of them. It’s a real losing effort, I think, on the Democrats’ part,” he continued.

He also said that places that have restrictive gun laws, like Chicago, have some of the “worst crime” and lawmakers need to get to the “crux of the issue” to address gun violence.

And he questioned why Democrats have not passed more gun laws in the past two years if they believed that they would stop shootings.

“Yes, look, those are absolute tragedies. And unfortunately, they’re happening more often than we’d like to see. The mass shootings are real, they’re happening at an increased rate. But if the idea is, ‘Well, we should just pass more laws.’ If that was the answer, then why didn’t Democrats when they ran the House, they controlled the Senate, they controlled the presidency over the last two years, why didn’t they do anything?” he asked.