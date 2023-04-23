trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death tragedies

by Kyle Balluck and Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 1:08 PM ET
by Kyle Balluck and Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 1:08 PM ET
File – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Sunday that Democrats are making “political fodder” out of mass shootings by trying to pass more gun laws in the wake of the tragedies. 

“I’m the governor of one of the safest states in the country,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“We also have some of the most flexible pro-Second Amendment rules and laws in the country because we take those things very responsibly. We harden schools, we deal with mental health, especially in kids. We go after the core of the issue, instead of saying, ‘Well, we should just pass more laws.’ “

“And if that were that easy, people would do it, but it’s not. If it were that easy, even Democrats would do it. They didn’t. So stop trying to take … these human tragedies and … make political fodder out of them. It’s a real losing effort, I think, on the Democrats’ part,” he continued. 

He also said that places that have restrictive gun laws, like Chicago, have some of the “worst crime” and lawmakers need to get to the “crux of the issue” to address gun violence.

And he questioned why Democrats have not passed more gun laws in the past two years if they believed that they would stop shootings.  

“Yes, look, those are absolute tragedies. And unfortunately, they’re happening more often than we’d like to see. The mass shootings are real, they’re happening at an increased rate. But if the idea is, ‘Well, we should just pass more laws.’ If that was the answer, then why didn’t Democrats when they ran the House, they controlled the Senate, they controlled the presidency over the last two years, why didn’t they do anything?” he asked. 

Tags Chris Sununu

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  3. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  7. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  10. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  11. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  12. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  13. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  14. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  15. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  16. Key Democrat fears only a market crash will resolve debt limit impasse
  17. Progressive Democrat brings pitch to rural America
  18. Klobuchar: Biden, McCarthy should negotiate on debt ceiling, not hold ...
Load more

Video

See all Video