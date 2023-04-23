trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Newsom sending National Guard, CHP to fight fentanyl crisis in San Francisco

by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 3:41 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/23/23 3:41 PM ET
FILE – Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address on March 8, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is sending the state’s National Guard and its Highway Patrol to help San Francisco fight the trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the city.

“Two truths can co-exist at the same time: San Francisco’s violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville and Fort Worth — and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis,” Newsom said in a release

The CalGuard and the state’s Highway Patrol are partnering with local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office in San Francisco, the governor announced. 

“Through this new collaborative partnership, we are providing more law enforcement resources and personnel to crack down on crime linked to the fentanyl crisis, holding the poison peddlers accountable, and increasing law enforcement presence to improve public safety and public confidence in San Francisco,” Newsom said.

At the governor’s direction, a multiagency operation will kick off after California Highway Patrol has identified ways to assist San Francisco police, and after the CalGuard has identified specialist personnel and resources to “support analysis of drug trafficking operations.” 

The release from the governor’s office stresses that “today’s partnership will not seek to criminalize those struggling with substance use and instead focus on holding drug suppliers and traffickers accountable.”

Fentanyl trafficking and opioid-related deaths have been noted as a growing concern in the U.S. — President Biden called for action on the issue in his State of the Union address earlier this year.

San Francisco has seen an “alarming rise” in deaths linked to fentanyl, “with a more than 40% jump in overdose deaths from January through March of this year alone,” the governor’s office said. 

Tags California fentanyl Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  11. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  12. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  13. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  14. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  15. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  16. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  17. Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation
  18. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video