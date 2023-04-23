Newsom sending National Guard, CHP to fight fentanyl crisis in San Francisco

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is sending the state’s National Guard and its Highway Patrol to help San Francisco fight the trafficking of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the city.

“Two truths can co-exist at the same time: San Francisco’s violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville and Fort Worth — and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis,” Newsom said in a release.

The CalGuard and the state’s Highway Patrol are partnering with local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office in San Francisco, the governor announced.

“Through this new collaborative partnership, we are providing more law enforcement resources and personnel to crack down on crime linked to the fentanyl crisis, holding the poison peddlers accountable, and increasing law enforcement presence to improve public safety and public confidence in San Francisco,” Newsom said.

At the governor’s direction, a multiagency operation will kick off after California Highway Patrol has identified ways to assist San Francisco police, and after the CalGuard has identified specialist personnel and resources to “support analysis of drug trafficking operations.”

The release from the governor’s office stresses that “today’s partnership will not seek to criminalize those struggling with substance use and instead focus on holding drug suppliers and traffickers accountable.”

Fentanyl trafficking and opioid-related deaths have been noted as a growing concern in the U.S. — President Biden called for action on the issue in his State of the Union address earlier this year.

San Francisco has seen an “alarming rise” in deaths linked to fentanyl, “with a more than 40% jump in overdose deaths from January through March of this year alone,” the governor’s office said.