trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Biden approves disaster declaration following deadly Oklahoma storms

by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 11:06 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 11:06 AM ET
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road, as seen from a car, in Cole, Okla., Wednesday night, April 19, 2023. Strong storms, including tornadoes, winds and hail moved through parts of the Central U.S. on Wednesday, causing fatalities and injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power. (KOCO-TV via AP)

President Biden approved Monday a disaster declaration for Oklahoma after tornadoes ripped through parts of the state and killed at least three people. The president’s action makes federal funding available for recovery efforts in the affected areas.

The storms that moved through the central U.S. late last week left at least three people dead and damaged dozens of homes, leaving thousands of customers without power. At least eight tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma.

The federal disaster declaration from Biden will offer federal aid to supplement recovery efforts for state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The federal aid from the Biden administration includes support for grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans for uninsured property losses. It is also available on a cost-sharing basis for organizations to help in emergency work in McClain and Pottawatomie counties, two of the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Cole, a town in McClain County, was the site of at least two of the deaths from the tornado. 

“There are definitely dozens of various injuries, from minor all the way up to fatalities,” said Deputy Sheriff Scott Gibbons of McClain County, the county where Cole is located.

The Biden administration has appointed Adam Burpee, an emergency manager at the Federal Emergency Management Administration, to coordinate the federal recovery efforts in the areas.

The offering of federal assistance for the severe weather in Oklahoma comes less than a month after the Biden administration also declared a federal disaster for storms in Mississippi that killed at least 32 people. 

Tags Federal disaster Joe Biden Oklahoma Oklahoma storms Oklahoma tornado severe weather

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Don Lemon out at CNN
  3. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  4. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  7. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  8. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Tucker Carlson, Fox News ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways
  11. Tucker Carlson’s last segment before exit: ‘We’ll be back’
  12. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  13. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  14. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  15. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  16. Trump cheers Lemon’s CNN ouster
  17. McCarthy faces moment of truth in debt limit battle
  18. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — BREAKING: Carlson out at Fox News, Lemon out at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video