GM recalling 40K pickup trucks over fire risk

General Motors Inc. has recalled thousands of pickup trucks due to a fire risk.

More than 40,000 GM vehicles could be affected by the recall notice, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notice posted Saturday.

The recalled vehicles include Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models that were made between the years 2019 and 2023.

The notice said the recalled vehicles might have a brake pressure sensor assembly that may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause an electrical short-circuit. This could result in an electrical short in the brake pressure switch that could overheat the circuit and increase the risk of a fire while the vehicle is driving or parked, the notice said.

“Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will replace the master cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it, if necessary, free of charge,” NHSTA said in its statement. “Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed May 29, 2023.”

In a statement to CBS News, General Motors said it was “not aware of any injuries related to the condition” of the recalled vehicles.

The Hill has reached out to General Motors for comment and more information on the matter.