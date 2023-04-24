trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

GM recalling 40K pickup trucks over fire risk

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/24/23 2:52 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/24/23 2:52 PM ET
FILE – The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors Inc. has recalled thousands of pickup trucks due to a fire risk. 

More than 40,000 GM vehicles could be affected by the recall notice, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notice posted Saturday.

The recalled vehicles include Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models that were made between the years 2019 and 2023. 

The notice said the recalled vehicles might have a brake pressure sensor assembly that may leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch and cause an electrical short-circuit. This could result in an electrical short in the brake pressure switch that could overheat the circuit and increase the risk of a fire while the vehicle is driving or parked, the notice said.

“Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will replace the master cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it, if necessary, free of charge,” NHSTA said in its statement. “Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed May 29, 2023.” 

In a statement to CBS News, General Motors said it was “not aware of any injuries related to the condition” of the recalled vehicles. 

The Hill has reached out to General Motors for comment and more information on the matter. 

Tags Chevrolet Silverado General Motors GM recalls National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHSTA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  3. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  4. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  5. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  6. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  7. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  8. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  9. Democrats celebrate Fox-Carlson split: ‘A sewer of countless lies and hate’
  10. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  11. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  12. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  13. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  14. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  15. Haley celebrates Lemon’s CNN exit months after his controversial ...
  16. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  17. US ambassador to UN confronts Russian official
  18. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
Load more

Video

See all Video