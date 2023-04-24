1 person killed in shooting at Oklahoma college

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a college in Oklahoma, police said, after the school went into lockdown on Monday afternoon.

The shooting at Rose State College, a small community college in Midwest City, Okla., appears to be “domestic related,” Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told reporters. There were no other injuries reported on the campus.

“We have officers on scene, on campus who work here at Rose State, who immediately responded to the area, confronted a subject with a gun,” Porter said. “They ordered him to drop the gun, which he did, and they took him into custody.”

Porter said the suspect and the victim are “acquainted through a domestic situation.” The victim was shot one time.

Porter did not provide additional details about the situation. Rose State College has about 13,000 students and is located in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.

The college sent out an alert via social media at 1:37 p.m. time, saying there was an active shooter incident on the campus.

“Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials,” the alert said.

About an hour later, the school announced the university was all clear and advised people to leave the campus. All classes and activities were canceled for the rest of the day Monday.

The shooting follows a string of shootings at schools in the U.S., including an attack in February at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured five others.