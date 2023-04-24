Texas ag commissioner issues anti-trans dress code for agency employees

The Texas Department of Agriculture has handed down a new dress code for employees, mandating they comply with it in a “manner consistent with their biological gender,” according to a copy of the policy obtained by a number of media outlets.

The policy was handed down by Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican, earlier this month, according to a copy obtained by the Texas Tribune and the Texas Observer. The document, which was first reported by the Observer on Monday, is dated April 13.

“Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender,” the copy of the reported policy said.

The Hill has reached out to the department about the authenticity of the document. The department did not respond to requests from the other media outlets.

The policy applies to all employees of the department, including interns and contractors. The consequences for violating the policy could be severe.

Employees will be asked to go home if violating the policy, and persistent violations could lead to “remedies up to and including termination.”

The new dress policy from the Agriculture Department comes as a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills and laws have been introduced and signed in the state.

A bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors is currently moving through the Texas legislature. The state Senate also passed two bills earlier this month that would restrict some access to drag shows for kids, taking specific aim at drag story hours at state libraries.