trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas ag commissioner issues anti-trans dress code for agency employees

by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 5:57 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 5:57 PM ET
A transgender flag being waved at LGBTQ gay pride march.
Adobe Stock
A transgender flag being waved at LGBTQ gay pride march.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has handed down a new dress code for employees, mandating they comply with it in a “manner consistent with their biological gender,” according to a copy of the policy obtained by a number of media outlets.

The policy was handed down by Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican, earlier this month, according to a copy obtained by the Texas Tribune and the Texas Observer. The document, which was first reported by the Observer on Monday, is dated April 13.

“Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender,” the copy of the reported policy said. 

The Hill has reached out to the department about the authenticity of the document. The department did not respond to requests from the other media outlets. 

The policy applies to all employees of the department, including interns and contractors. The consequences for violating the policy could be severe.

Employees will be asked to go home if violating the policy, and persistent violations could lead to “remedies up to and including termination.”

The new dress policy from the Agriculture Department comes as a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills and laws have been introduced and signed in the state. 

A bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors is currently moving through the Texas legislature. The state Senate also passed two bills earlier this month that would restrict some access to drag shows for kids, taking specific aim at drag story hours at state libraries.

Tags LGBTQ Sid Miller Sid Miller Texas Texas Agriculture Commissioner

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  3. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  4. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  5. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  6. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  7. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  8. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  11. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  12. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  13. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  14. Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’
  15. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  16. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video