Seven arrested after protests erupt over silencing of transgender lawmaker in Montana

Seven people demonstrating at the Montana state House late Monday were arrested after protests erupted over the continued silencing of Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr by House Republicans who have called for her censure.

Zephyr, one of the state’s first openly transgender lawmakers, was again prevented from speaking on an education bill that would, among other things, prevent schools from requiring staff and students to correctly gender transgender students, even if parental consent is obtained.

Republicans in the state House have refused to recognize Zephyr for debate on any bill since last Tuesday. The move came after the Montana Freedom Caucus demanded Zephyr be censured for telling lawmakers that there will be “blood on their hands” if they vote to pass Senate Bill 99, a sweeping bill to ban transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming health care.

Demonstrators at the state capitol in Helena on Monday temporarily shut down business in the Montana House after shouts of “Let her speak!” and “Whose House? Our House!” from the gallery drowned out legislative debate on the floor. Seven protesters were then arrested for criminal trespass, according to local law enforcement.

Zephyr on Monday defiantly held her silenced microphone in the air as police dressed in riot gear forced protesters from the gallery. The House reconvened shortly thereafter.

In a Twitter post late Monday, Zephyr said many of Monday’s demonstrators had come to the state capitol from Missoula, which she represents.

“For the third consecutive day, I have been denied the opportunity to represent my constituents in the Montana legislature and to speak on their behalf,” Zephyr said Tuesday in a statement shared on social media. “When my constituents and community members witnessed my microphone being disabled, they courageously came forward to defend their democratic right to be heard – and some were arrested in the process.”

“I stood by them in solidarity and will continue to do so,” Zephyr continued. “As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defense of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected.”

Montana Republicans condemned Monday’s protest, which House Speaker Matt Rieger (R) in a joint statement with Republican state Reps. Rhonda Knudsen and Sue Vinton described as a “riot.”

“House Republicans condemn violence and will always stand for civil debate and respect for our democratic process of government,” state House leadership said Monday. “Today’s riot by far-left agitators damages our discourse and endangered legislators and staff. Their actions did not represent Montana values.”

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don Kaltschmidt said Monday’s demonstration was the result of “extremist rhetoric promoted by a few select legislators and their allies in the media.”

“The Montana Republican Party will not be intimidated by the behaviors of a few hateful agitators,” Kaltschmidt said in a statement on Monday.

Montana House Democrats also objected to Republicans’ continued silencing of Zephyr. In a statement released on Monday, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott (D) said she was encouraged by Monday’s demonstration.

“To me, it’s an incredible statement in support of the trans, nonbinary, and Two Spirit community — and against the Republican agenda that would strip our neighbors of their basic rights, dignity, and humanity,” she said.

Earlier on Monday, during a rally in support of Zephyr held outside the capitol, Democratic Rep. SJ Howell — who also represents Missoula and is transgender nonbinary — said by refusing to let Zephyr speak, the legislature was silencing a vital voice in debates surrounding transgender issues and identities.

“There is a long pattern of refusing to hear from people who are directly impacted by the decisions we make in this building,” Howell said. “And it has to stop.”