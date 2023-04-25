trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Alex Murdaugh charged with two counts of tax evasion

by Stephen Neukam - 04/25/23 9:58 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/25/23 9:58 PM ET
FILE – Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, March 6, 2023, filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his life sentence. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer who is in jail for life for the killing of his wife and son in 2021, was charged with two counts of tax evasion by a state grand jury.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty in the shooting death of his son and wife after a high-profile trial concluded last month. The grand jury charged Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion last Thursday, a court filing shows. 

He faces about 100 other charges. The charges range from claims of more tax evasion, accusations he stole money from clients as a lawyer, and ran a drug and money laundering operation. He is also accused of life insurance fraud, scheming to have his friend kill him and having a life insurance policy pay $10 million.

The two latest charges filed against Murdaugh come from his 2020 and 2021 tax returns, which prosecutors say show Murdaugh did not pay more than $130,000 in taxes that he was supposed to over the two years.

Murdaugh’s trial made national headlines, and the case of the killing of his 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul was at the center of a hit Netflix documentary, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.”

At the trial, in which prosecutors argued Murdaugh killed his family due to cascading financial issues and then cleaned up the scene, Murdaugh denied the allegations. 

He was convicted in both of the killings and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is appealing the convictions. A trial for all the pending charges has yet to be set.

Tags alex murdaugh Murdaugh family South Carolina

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  2. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  3. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  4. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  5. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  6. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  9. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  10. ‘Disruptive’ passenger forces Israel-bound United flight back to Newark ...
  11. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  12. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  13. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  14. Experimental water release to continue Lake Mead rise
  15. Roberts declines Senate invitation to testify on Supreme Court ethics 
  16. Trump is enemy No. 1 as Biden makes it official
  17. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  18. Manchin threatens Inflation Reduction Act repeal
Load more

Video

See all Video