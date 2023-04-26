trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis-picked board votes to claw back power over Disney district

by Lauren Sforza - 04/26/23 2:48 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/26/23 2:48 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board — appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — voted Wednesday to void an agreement Disney made with a separate board that would give the company developmental authority over its theme park district.

The DeSantis-allied board met Wednesday to vote to void the agreement made between the Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney in February that gave the company developmental authority over its theme park, according to WESH 2 News.

That last-minute deal effectively undermined the governor’s efforts to impose greater state control over Disney World, which has long enjoyed special self-oversight powers over its theme park empire.

Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors, said in the meeting that Disney “picked the fight” with the board, the report said.

Lawyers for the board said at the meeting that the initial agreement was invalid because Reedy Creek did not have the authority to make decisions within the boundaries of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista Florida.

“We were not looking out for a fight. We had agreed to meet with the leadership of Disney to figure out how we could work together,” Garcia said.

Shortly after the vote around noon, Disney filed a lawsuit suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other state officials for allegedly harming the company’s business operations.

Disney said in its complaint that the board’s move was void its agreement was the  “latest strike” leading into the suit.

The lawsuit comes after months of Disney and DeSantis fighting over signed legislation that seemed to terminate Disney’s authority over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was self-governed by the company for decades.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” the lawsuit states.

Tags disney Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  3. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  4. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  5. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  6. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  7. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  8. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  9. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  10. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  11. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  12. GOP clears key procedural hurdle in sprint to debt ceiling vote
  13. Haley says Disney can move to her home state after it sues DeSantis
  14. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on COVID and school closures
  15. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
  16. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  17. Mace flips to yes on debt ceiling bill
  18. Manchin signs onto GOP effort to overturn Biden truck pollution rule
Load more

Video

See all Video