Group of Democratic governors urge Congress not to expand work requirements for social programs

by Stephen Neukam - 04/26/23 4:52 PM ET
Jaqueline Benitez pushes her cart down an aisle as she shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Benitez, 21, who works as a preschool teacher, depends on California’s SNAP benefits to help pay for food. As lawmakers attempt to agree on a way to mitigate the national debt, SNAP benefits and other social programs may see increased work requirements for recipients if the House GOP’s latest proposal passes. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

A group of 10 Democratic governors are lobbying federal lawmakers to drop provisions in the Republican debt limit bill that would expand work requirements for a number of social safety net programs.

“While Congressional leaders have clarified that Medicare and Social Security will not face any cuts, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, and discretionary spending — literal lifelines for millions of Americans nationwide — are on the chopping block,” the letter, to bipartisan congressional leaders in both chambers, said. 

Democratic governors Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, all signed the letter.

The pressure from the state leaders comes after Republicans have proposed their legislation that would raise the debt ceiling but also cut federal spending. The proposal includes changes to federal programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which opponents of the bill argue would slash benefits for millions of needy Americans. 

The expanded requirements would mean that people between the ages of 18 and 56 would need to participate in at least 20 hours of job training a week to get SNAP benefits for more than three months.

The Biden administration has railed against the proposed changes. The Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that the legislation, as proposed, would affect around 1 million people who receive SNAP benefits and tens of thousands more who get rental assistance through the department.

“We are united in our opposition to expanded work and work reporting requirements in any crucial safety net program… we urge you to work in a bipartisan manner to find a solution that preserves funding for crucial programs that benefit all of our constituents,” the governors said in the letter.

