trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Florida Senate approves law change that clears path for DeSantis 2024 bid

by Stephen Neukam - 04/26/23 5:02 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/26/23 5:02 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) arrives on stage for the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Senate Republicans in Florida passed an election law overhaul on Wednesday that would allow Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to run for president without having to resign from his position, bypassing the state’s resign-to-run rule.

The bill, SB7050, passed the Florida Senate on a party-line vote, 28 to 12, and now heads to the House. 

The larger package includes a number of notable changes to state election practices, including allowing political organizations to file finance reports less often and increasing the rate at which local election officials have to remove dead and eligible voters from voter rolls.

The amendment aimed at DeSantis, proposed by state Sen. Travis Hutson (R), would allow someone who is running for president or vice president to not have to resign.

DeSantis has not said whether he plans to run for president, but polling shows that he is the main rival to former President Trump, who is the front-runner, for the GOP’s 2024 nomination. He and Trump have clashed in recent weeks, with the former president attacking DeSantis’s tenure as governor in Florida and DeSantis dinging Trump on his leadership style and hush money payments.

DeSantis’s recent busy travel schedule, which included stops in key early nominating states in the Republican primary, indicates that the governor may be nearing an announcement of a campaign. He is also slated to appear in Israel this week, a nod that he is boosting his foreign policy chops before a potential run.

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Florida Florida election law Florida Republicans Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  2. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  3. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  4. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  5. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  6. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  7. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  8. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  9. GOP clears key procedural hurdle in sprint to debt ceiling vote
  10. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  13. Trump allies who stole from border wall donors sentenced to prison
  14. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  15. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  16. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  17. Woman suing Texas for abortion ban calls out Sens. Cruz, Cornyn: ‘I nearly ...
  18. Haley says Disney can move to her home state after it sues DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video