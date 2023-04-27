Missouri transgender care rule put on hold

A Missouri judge halted the state attorney general’s move to restrict transgender children and adults from receiving gender-affirming care in an order issued Wednesday evening, just a day before the rule was set to take place.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) issued an emergency rule earlier this month that would require those seeking gender-affirming care to meet certain benchmarks before they could access treatments, including puberty blockers, hormonal therapy and surgery. Shortly after the rule was issued on April 13, a group of healthcare providers and transgender individuals filed a lawsuit to stop the rule, which was set to take effect Thursday.

Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Bailey on behalf of the individuals, asking the court for a temporary restraining order. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo paused the emergency rule Wednesday night, saying in a court order that the court needs more time to rule on the whether the case merits the restraining order.

“We are grateful for the court’s decision to issue a temporary stay of the implementation of the Attorney General’s so-called ‘emergency rule,’ as it more fully considers our request for a temporary restraining order. No less than the health and well-being of thousands of transgender Missourians is at stake,” Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri said in a statement.

Some of the benchmarks outlined in Bailey’s emergency rule would require those seeking gender-affirming health care to have an “intense pattern” of gender dysmorphia for at least three year and provide documentation before receiving treatment. It would also require people to have at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist over at least a year and a half time frame.

Ribaudo delayed the emergency rule until 5 p.m. Monday, which is when the court expects to have a ruling by.