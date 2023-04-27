trending:

Bear hits the trash cans of a Washington suburb

by Daniel de Visé - 04/27/23 11:13 AM ET
File - A black bear is seen at the Maine Willdlife Park in New Gloucester, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
File – A black bear is seen at the Maine Willdlife Park in New Gloucester, Maine.

Residents of Kensington, Maryland, a tony Beltway suburb, have a new and not particularly welcome neighbor: a bear.

Residents spotted the ursine visitor early this week, wandering around a neighborhood of million-dollar homes. Surveillance video pictured the bear sniffing trash cans. The community sits about eight miles from the White House.

“It’s just been hanging around the neighborhood,” said Ian Velinsky, a local real estate agent who lives on Culver Street. “I’ve been here for a while, and it’s definitely not something that’s normal.”

Indeed, bear sightings are unusual in the inner suburbs of Washington, D.C. Fretful messages have flooded neighborhood listservs. Dog owners are avoiding nocturnal walks. A local school has launched a bear watch.

A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources told the local NBC affiliate the black bear probably arrived in Kensington via Rock Creek, presumably from a more sparsely populated location farther north in Montgomery County. He advised residents to bring in their bird feeders.

Residents are surprised that no one from the county or state has swept in to usher the bear back to a more natural habitat, maybe up near Frederick, Maryland: They’re used to bears.

“The response has been, ‘Best of luck to you,’” Velinsky said.

