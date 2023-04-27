trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Parents of Louisville bank gunman: ‘We wish we could undo it, but we know we can’t’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 11:33 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 11:33 AM ET
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The parents of a gunman who shot and killed five people at a Louisville bank earlier this month spoke out about the incident in a new interview, calling for gun reform.

“We are so sorry. We are heartbroken,” Lisa Sturgeon, the mother of Connor Sturgeon, told NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in a “TODAY” show interview that aired Thursday morning. “We wish we could undo it, but we know we can’t.”

Connor Sturgeon, a 25-year-old employee at Old National Bank in Louisville Ky., opened fire in a work meeting and killed four people at the scene and injured an additional eight people. Sturgeon died after exchanging gun fire with law enforcement that day, and a fifth victim died from their injuries the following day as a result of the shooting.

Police said Sturgeon had legally purchased a rifle a week before the shooting, a move his parents said should not have been allowed. Sturgeon’s parents said their son’s mental condition, which they said he was seeing professionals for, should have prevented him from purchasing a gun.

“We know that Connor was seeing two mental health professionals and that he was able to walk in,” Todd Sturgeon, his father, said of his son purchasing a rifle.

“How many mass shootings have there been this calendar year already? It has been happening to other people like us, and we’re continuing to let it happen, and we have to fix that,” Sturgeon’s mother added.

Sturgeon’s mother called police on the day of the shooting, warning them that her son was on his way to the bank and might have a gun. Recordings of the 911 calls were released by police earlier this month, in which she could be heard saying her son had “never hurt anyone.”

Tags Connor Sturgeon Louisville bank shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  4. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  5. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  8. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  11. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  12. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  13. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  14. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  15. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
  16. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  17. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  18. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video