trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student

by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 12:15 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 12:15 PM ET
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)
FILE – Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport News, Va. A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family’s home, a prosecutor said Monday, April 10. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

The Newport News School District filed a motion Wednesday arguing that the teacher who sustained injuries after being shot by a six-year-old student earlier this year cannot file a $40 million lawsuit in the circuit court, arguing that her injuries are covered by the state’s worker compensation law.

Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the hand and chest early this year while teaching at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, and needed tone hospitalized for two weeks.

“Plaintiff is not without remedy; her remedy is dictated by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act and the provisions contained therein,” reads the motion, obtained by 13NewsNow. “The Newport News Circuit Court does not have jurisdiction to hear workers’ compensation claims.”

The mother of the child who shot the teacher was arrested earlier this month and charged with with felony child neglect and misdemeanor for “recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child,” police said.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit earlier this month against school officials, alleging they were negligent in heeding warning signs that could have prevented the shooting.

Zwerner’s legal team said at the time that the school officials failed to address multiple warning signs on the day of the shooting that could have “prevented this tragedy from happening.”

The Hill has reached out to lawyers for Zwerner and the school board for comment.

Tags Abigail Zwerner Newport News School District

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  7. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  8. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  13. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  16. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  17. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  18. Air Force suspends leaders of alleged leaker’s unit
Load more

Video

See all Video