trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Arizona state Democrat apologizes after being caught hiding Bibles in state Capitol

by Julia Shapero - 04/28/23 2:26 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/28/23 2:26 PM ET
Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, speaks during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

A Democratic Arizona state representative apologized on Wednesday after she was caught hiding Bibles in the state Capitol.

“The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” state Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D-Tucson) said from the Arizona House floor.

Security camera footage from the lawmakers’ lounge shows Stahl Hamilton hiding Bibles that would later be found in various locations, including under couch cushions and in the refrigerator.

Stahl Hamilton, an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church, said her actions came in response to concerns about the separation of church and state.

“I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have began with a conversation. And for that, I apologize,” she said. “I hold Scripture very dear to my heart. It is what guides me. It is what shapes and informs the decisions I make.” 

“I have the utmost respect for people of all faiths and for those who choose not to have a faith. And because of that respect, I recognize my actions could have been seen something as less than playful — and offensive,” she added.

The Arizona state representative later told reporters that she first noticed a Bible in the lawmakers’ lounge several weeks ago, according to The Arizona Republic.

“And so, I just took it and put it in the couch cushions,” she said. “At the time it just felt like a simple little prank.”

As the Bibles continued to reappear, Stahl Hamilton said she continued to hide them.

“To my brain, it just felt like it’s a game … a peaceful, playful protest,” she said. “I have long been frustrated by the blurred lines between separation of church and state.”

Tags Arizona Arizona state legislature Bibles Presbyterian Church separation of church and state Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  2. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  3. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  4. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  5. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  6. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  7. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  8. McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
  9. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  10. Senate GOP smells blood as Justice launches Manchin challenge
  11. Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster
  12. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  13. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  14. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  15. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  16. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  17. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  18. House approves resolution to undo Biden solar tariff freeze
Load more

Video

See all Video