Earthquake swarms rattle Southern California

Several earthquakes shook southern California on Sunday in a so-called “swarm” of the seismic events.

Several shakes up to a 4.5 magnitude hit in the southern part of the state, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s latest data.

The first swarm of earthquakes struck midday Saturday local time in the town of Heber near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A second started up just after midnight on Sunday near California’s Salton Sea, north of Heber. The various shockwaves could be felt for miles, according to the USGS.

The trembles ranged from 2.5 magnitude to 4.5 magnitude, with the largest hitting on Sunday near the Salton Sea. KTLA reports no damage or injuries were immediately noted.