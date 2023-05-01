trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

FBI says they have ‘zero leads’ in hunt for Texas gunman who fatally shot neighbors

by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 8:32 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 8:32 AM ET
Law enforcement officials work Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Law enforcement officials work Sunday, April 30, 2023, in the neighborhood where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropeza, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including a young boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The FBI in Houston has said investigators have “zero leads” in their search for a Texas man who allegedly shot and killed five people, including an 8-year-old. 

“I can tell you right now, we have zero leads,” James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge, told reporters.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, fled after the shooting on Friday night and is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI and local authorities have jointly offered up $80,000 in reward money for information that could lead them closer to the suspect amid a multi-agency search.

The FBI has circulated photos of the suspect but warned that he should not be approached.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said after the shooting that “he could be anywhere now.”

Authorities have said the shooting occurred after Oropesa’s neighbors asked him to stop firing off rounds into his yard at night.

Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle they believe Oropeza used in the shootings, but it’s not clear whether he was carrying another weapon when he fled. Other weapons were reportedly found in his home. 

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags FBI FBI HOuston Houston shooting Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  2. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  3. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  4. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  5. EXCLUSIVE: Biden pick to head National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...
  6. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  7. Top highlights from White House correspondents’ dinner
  8. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  9. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
  10. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  11. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  12. Falcon Heavy launches after series of weather delays
  13. NASA found a novel way to keep Voyager 2 spacecraft going
  14. UAE Mars orbiter snaps epic photo of Martian moon
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. Investors sue Adidas for ‘routinely’ ignoring Ye’s ‘extreme behavior’
  17. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  18. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
Load more

Video

See all Video