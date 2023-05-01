trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Mayor encouraging New Yorkers to put AirTags in cars to fight auto theft

by Video: Kiran Dhillon and Katie Corrado - 05/01/23 12:23 PM ET
by Video: Kiran Dhillon and Katie Corrado - 05/01/23 12:23 PM ET

NEW YORK (WPIX) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a new plan Sunday to give away Apple AirTags with the hope of catching car thieves.

The Big Apple is giving away 500 Apple AirTags across the New York Police Department’s 43rd Precinct, which covers the southeast Bronx. The area has recorded 207 car thefts since the start of 2023. Most of the thefts involve Kias, Hyundais and Hondas. 

Carmen Parrilla lives in Castle Hill and said on Sunday that her neighbor’s car was stolen three days before. She is hoping to receive a free AirTag.

“They come into our neighborhoods, it’s like homes at night and everybody’s sleeping,” said Parrilla. “They just do what they do and they’re very professional about it.” 

The Association for Better New York is donating the AirTags, which allow a user to track their whereabouts in real-time on an iPhone. 

Adams said he is trying out the technology as a new way to tackle car thefts. 

“The number of grand larceny autos continues to drive up our crime in the city,” said Adams. “It gives the false sense that we’re not moving in the right direction when we are.” 

“The GPS devices, thanks to ABNY, will give New Yorkers another layer of protection by first locating and tracking stolen cars that may act as a deterrent for auto thieves,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. “It also allows our officers to be more strategic while mitigating pursuits, keeping us safe and keeping the community safe.” 

The NYPD said it would not be able to track the AirTags themselves.

“Once the owner realizes that their car is missing for whatever reason, they call us, and we’ll use their phone to track the vehicle,” said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. 

Business owner Robert Cox said he has tracking devices in all his work trucks for safety reasons, but he doesn’t think AirTags are the appropriate solution for the problem. 

“The city needs to do something a little bit better,” said Cox. “Start giving out stiffer jail sentences. Start getting stiff on parole. Stop letting people walk away because the crime is terrible. It’s terrible.” 

The NYPD asked drivers to tuck away AirTags, keys, and valuables so they are not in plain sight in a vehicle. Drivers are also reminded to keep their cars locked with the windows up and to always park in well-lit areas. 

Tags Eric Adams

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  4. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  5. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service 
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  8. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  11. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  12. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  13. CNN’s Wallace spars with Sanders after slamming companies
  14. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  15. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  16. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
  17. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  18. EXCLUSIVE: Biden pick to head National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ...
Load more

Video

See all Video