trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis signs measure expanding Florida death penalty law

by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 8:39 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 8:39 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed a bill that would make child rapists eligible for the death penalty in the state. 

“In Florida, we believe it’s only appropriate that the worst of the worst crimes deserve the worst of the worst punishment,” DeSantis said.

Under the new legislation, child rapists get a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole and are eligible for capital punishment. 

The legislation goes against a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision in which the court found it unconstitutional for states to use the death penalty as punishment for the rape of a child if the victim had not died.

DeSantis’s office said he’s “prepared to take this law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule judicial precedents” which the Florida governor believes has “unjustly shielded child rapists from the death penalty.”

The bill was among a few the governor approved on Monday, dubbing them “law and order” measures. One initiative makes it a first-degree felony to possess, sell or manufacture the drug fentanyl and other controlled substances “that resemble candy,” and makes people who traffic such substances eligible for a life sentence. 

“While crime is spiraling out of control in many other parts of this country, Florida is enacting policies that are tough on crime and as a result, Florida is at a 50 year crime low,” DeSantis said in a post. 

Last month, DeSantis signed  a bill ending the state’s requirement of a unanimous jury recommendation for a death sentence in a capital case. 

The Florida legislature is set to end its session later this week. DeSantis, a rumored possible contender for the GOP presidential primary who hasn’t officially launched a bid, had previously said he’d make a decision about whether to get in the 2024 race once the state’s legislative session wrapped up. 

Tags capital punishment death sentence Florida Rape Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  4. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  7. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  8. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  9. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  10. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  11. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
  14. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  15. UC Davis issues shelter in place advisory after third stabbing attack
  16. First Republic fallout: Democrats fume as regulators bail out yet another ...
  17. Democrats prep for battle to replace Cardin in rare Maryland Senate race
  18. White House says Russian casualties ‘stunning’
Load more

Video

See all Video