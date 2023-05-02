Ex-Minneapolis officer Tou Thao convicted of aiding manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

The last of four former Minneapolis police officers facing state charges in the death of George Floyd has been convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

Tou Thao was convicted for his role in the murder of Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020, when former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes despite his fading cries of “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s killing led to worldwide protests, and his last words became a rallying cry in the call for police reform.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April 2021 and later pleaded guilty in a federal case. He is now serving a state sentence of 22-and-a-half years in prison and a federal sentence of 21 years concurrently.

Two other officers on the scene that day, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, also pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and were convicted. Kueng is serving a three-and-a-half year sentence and Lane a three-year one.

Thao, who was standing nearby during the incident, blocked bystanders from interfering with the police. When Floyd continued to plead for air and called for his mother, Thao mocked him and told bystanders, “This is why you don’t do drugs, kids.”

Thao is already serving a three-and-a-half year sentence for a federal conviction of violating Floyd’s civil rights and of failing to stop Chauvin during the restraint.

But Thao rejected a plea agreement in his state case, insisting that “it would be lying” to plead guilty. He also waived his right to a trial by jury to instead let Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill decide the verdict based on filings by each side and evidence from previous cases.

In a 177-page verdict released Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill said that Thao “actively encouraged his three colleagues’ dangerous prone restraint of Floyd” despite his training informing him that such positioning could cause fatal asphyxia.

“Like the bystanders, Thao could see Floyd’s life slowly ebbing away as the restraint continued,” Cahill wrote. “Yet Thao made a conscious decision to actively participate in Floyd’s death: he held back the concerned bystanders and even prevented an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter from rendering the medical aid Floyd so desperately needed.”

Thao faces sentencing on August 7; Minnesota guidelines recommend four years for manslaughter.

Thao will serve his state term concurrent with his federal sentence.