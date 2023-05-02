trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Oregon secretary of state resigns amid controversy over side gig as marijuana industry consultant

by Joe Jacquez - 05/02/23 5:48 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 05/02/23 5:48 PM ET
FILE – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan attends the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 8, 2022. Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years with Fagan announcing her resignation Friday, Dec. 9, saying the job is extremely challenging and complaining of uncertain funding. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced her resignation Tuesday, less than a week after it was revealed that she had taken a lucrative side job.

Fagan, who announced her resignation in a press release, took a second job as a consultant for an embattled cannabis company while her office was auditing the state’s marijuana program.

Fagan’s resignation will take effect May 8. Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Meyers will take over the job on a temporary basis until Gov. Tina Kotek appoints a new secretary of state to serve out Fagan’s term, which runs through January 2025.

This announcement comes after Fagan released details of a $10,000-per-month contract with Veriede Holdings, an affiliate of dispensary chain La Mota. Fagan reportedly ended the contract and apologized for undermining the public’s trust.

“While I am confident that the ethics investigation will show that I followed the state’s legal and ethical guidelines in trying to make ends meet for my family, it is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s Office,” Fagan said, according to The Oregonian.

Fagan, a former state lawmaker and lawyer, was elected secretary of state in 2020. She made $77,000 per year and said she took a side gig due to low pay.

Kotek said in a statement that she supported Fagan’s resignation.

“I support this decision,” Kotek said. “It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust. During the upcoming appointment process, my office will do everything possible to support the hard working staff in the Secretary of State’s Office and ensure this will not disrupt the May 16 election.”

Fagan has become the second top state official to step down in the last decade. Former Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 during an influence-peddling scandal involving him and his fiancee.

Tags Cheryl Meyers La Mota Oregon Oregon secretary of state Oregon secretary of state Oregon secretary of state resigns Shemia Fagan Shemia Fagan Tina Kotek tina kotek Tina Kotek Veriede Holdings

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  4. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  7. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  10. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  11. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  12. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  13. Fight over veterans’ benefits rages amid debt limit standoff
  14. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  15. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  16. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  17. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video