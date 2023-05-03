trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Republicans unveil new abortion restrictions in North Carolina

by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 8:54 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/03/23 8:54 AM ET
North Carolina state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican, speaks at a news conference on proposed new abortion restrictions Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican, speaks at a news conference on proposed new abortion restrictions Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

North Carolina Republicans unveiled a new proposal Tuesday evening that would ban abortion in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

State Senate leader Phil Berger (R) announced in a statement Tuesday that House and Senate Republicans in the state legislature have come to agreement on restrictions that would ban most abortions at 12 weeks.

The bill would allow exceptions for rape and incest through 20 weeks and would allow exceptions for fetal life-limiting anomalies through 24 weeks. There would also be an exception to save the life of the mother, according to the bill.

The bill also includes criminal provisions in connection to abortion and childcare, including making a $250,000 fine for physicians who do not care for a child if they are born alive after a an attempted abortion procedure. Those who illegally provide abortion drugs to women or who advertise abortion medication to women will also be fined $5,000, according to the bill.

“The ‘Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’ is reasonable, commonsense legislation that will protect more lives than at any point in the last 50 years,” state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R) said in a statement. “We are beginning the process of creating a culture that values life, and that’s something we can all be incredibly proud of.”

Democrats and advocacy groups have blasted the state Republicans proposal, calling it overly restrictive. North Carolina Gov. Ray Cooper (D) said he opposed the bill, describing it as an “overreach” into people’s lives.

“This proposal erodes even further the freedom of women and their doctors to make deeply personal health care decisions. I along with most North Carolinians are alarmed by the overreach of Republican politicians into people’s personal lives and I strongly oppose it,” he said in a statement.

Other groups have also signaled their opposition the bill, with the ACLU of North Carolina saying, “Any ban on abortion is unacceptable,” in a statement. The group also noted that an abortion ban is “deeply unpopular” in North Carolina.

“Don’t be fooled. This bill is neither moderate nor a compromise. The majority of North Carolinians do not support further restrictions on abortion access,” North Carolina ACLU Senior Policy Counsel Liz Barber said. “Lawmakers are ignoring the democratic process in order to push through unpopular legislation against the will of the people.”

Tags abortion abortion ban ACLU North Carolina Phil Berger

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  6. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  7. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  8. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  11. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  12. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  15. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  16. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  17. Philippines becomes surprise Biden friend in the fight against China
  18. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
Load more

Video

See all Video