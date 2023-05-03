trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections

by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 10:57 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 10:57 AM ET

Texas lawmakers advanced a bill this week that would allow the secretary of state, who is handpicked by the governor, to overturn the results of an election and order a new one in the state’s largest county.

The bill targets Harris County, the largest in the state and the third largest in the U.S., which includes Houston and has a population of around 4.7 million. It would allow the secretary of state, currently Republican Jane Nelson, to order a new election in the county if 2 percent or more of the polling locations ran out of ballot paper for more than an hour.

Written to apply to counties with a population over 2.7 million, which only applies to Harris County in the state, the bill follows criticism by Republican lawmakers over polling issues in the county in the 2022 midterm elections. It passed the state Senate on Tuesday, and now must be considered in the House.

Democratic-leaning Harris County faced a number of difficulties in the midterm elections, including technical and staffing issues. A Houston Chronicle investigation found that 20 polling locations ran out of paper, and just over half of the affected polling locations were in Republican-leaning areas. It concluded that it was not possible to know how many people were unable to vote due to the issues.

Democrats edged out a closely watched contest for Harris County judge, the highest position in the county, in November. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (D) defeated Alexandra del Moral Mealer (R), a West Point graduate and ex-Army captain, by less than 20,000 votes after the GOP spent heavily to unseat Hidalgo.

Following the elections, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called for an investigation into the issues in the county. The voting issues are now the subject of a lawsuit in the state.

–Updated at 11:19 a.m.

Tags election law Harris County Lina Hidalgo Texas Texas election bill

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  6. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  7. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  8. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  9. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  12. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  13. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  14. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  15. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  16. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  17. Surgeon general declares loneliness an epidemic
  18. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
Load more

Video

See all Video