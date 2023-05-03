Reported active shooter leaves multiple injured, 1 dead in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday said officers are responding to an active shooter situation that had left at least three people injured and one person dead.

The Atlanta police said that it is responding to the situation in a building on West Peachtree St. between 12th and 13th streets in Atlanta. The police said in an update on Twitter at about 1:30 p.m. that three victims were transported to the hospital and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department tweeted that there is no suspect in custody and advised people to shelter in place. The police added that as of 1:30 p.m. no additional shots had been fired since the initial incident took place.

The department also tweeted photos of the suspect and warned that they believe the suspect is “armed and dangerous” and people should not approach him.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” the department said on Twitter. “We will communicate via social media and our website with updates.”