Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg probing chokehold death of man on NYC subway

by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 6:29 PM ET
Police officers watch as protesters gather in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan Neely, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was placed in a chokehold on a New York subway train this week, his office confirmed to The Hill.

A passenger reportedly put the man, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, in a chokehold after he started shouting and behaving erratically toward other riders. Investigators are in part considering whether to press charges against the passenger, The New York Post reported.

He was taken into custody after the incident happened on a subway train in Manhattan on Monday. Multiple outlets have reported he is a 24-year-old Marine.

Disturbing video of the altercation has circulated online, showing Neely being put in a headlock by one passenger while another person pushed him down on the floor.

Neely, who was in a chokehold for about 15 minutes, passed out and could not be resuscitated by medical responders, according to police.

The Post, citing police sources, reported that authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy to rule out other causes of death before deciding on how to proceed with charges.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander blasted the incident on Twitter on Tuesday, saying the city is “not Gotham.”

“We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence,” Lander tweeted. “Or where the killer is justified & cheered.”

