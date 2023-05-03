trending:

Protesters stage sit-in at DeSantis’s office over ‘entirety of his governance’

by Julia Shapero - 05/03/23 5:34 PM ET
Members of the human right’s group Dream Defenders hold signs during protest at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday, May 3 (Dream Defenders)

A Florida group staged a sit-in at Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office Wednesday over the state’s string of conservative laws limiting the scope of public education, targeting the LGBTQ community and cracking down on abortion.  

Dream Defenders, an activist group established in the wake of the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., is demanding a meeting with DeSantis and vowed its “occupation” will last “until DeSantis comes to speak to us.”

“It is about the entirety of his governance and his attempts to divide the people of Florida by attacking the most vulnerable people,” Akin Olla, a spokesperson for Dream Defenders, said in a statement to The Hill.

“It’s too long of a list and we’re trying to avoid chasing after each attack but instead unite the people of Florida against DeSantis and his attempts to destroy the remnants of democracy in Florida,” Olla added. 

Dream Defenders said Wednesday’s protest was part of a national day of action for the “freedom to learn” but was altered “to address all of the issues facing Floridians.”

DeSantis has taken aim at Florida’s schools throughout his tenure as governor, most notably with the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which barred classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for kindergarten through third grade.

Last month, Florida’s Board of Education approved a proposal by DeSantis to expand the controversial law to apply through high school. The Florida state legislature also passed its own “Don’t Say Gay” expansion Wednesday, which DeSantis is expected to sign.

The Florida governor also rejected the preliminary framework of the College Board’s Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, claiming it was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” 

Earlier this month, DeSantis also signed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The state had previously barred abortions after 15 weeks.

DeSantis’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Brooke Migdon contributed.

