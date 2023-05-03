trending:

Protesters arrested after occupying DeSantis’s office

by Julia Mueller - 05/03/23 9:11 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Fourteen protesters were arrested on Wednesday after staging a sit-in outside the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to protest new conservative laws in the state, according to the organizers.

Dream Defenders, an activist group established after the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., said 14 members of the group and other organizations involved in the protest were arrested by police after occupying the office for hours. 

The protesters had said they would occupy the office until DeSantis agreed to a meeting. 

“DeSantis decided to arrest protesters instead of meeting with them,” the group said in a release on Wednesday evening.

Organizers said the protest was planned as part of a national demonstration, but was altered to address a number of issues in Florida and push for “an alternative to the country that extremist politicians like DeSantis are creating.” According to Dream Defenders, the group’s co-founder Nailah Summers-Polite was the first to be arrested.

The Hill has reached out to the Florida law enforcement for more. 

“Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, Florida Rising and other activists from across the state are about to get arrested in The Florida Capital fighting for Floridians,” state Rep. Angie Nixon (D) said on Twitter, sharing footage of officers on scene.

