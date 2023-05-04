trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Ocasio-Cortez says death of man on subway was ‘murder’

by Stephen Neukam - 05/04/23 9:35 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/04/23 9:35 AM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) asks questions during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to discuss fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) weighed in on the death of a man in New York who was placed in a headlock by another subway passenger, saying the man “was murdered.”

The death of Jordan Neely, 30, has sparked outrage online, with footage showing him on the floor of the train in a headlock by a U.S. Marine veteran, who tackled him after the man was shouting at other passengers.

The city’s medical examiner has classified his death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold, though said it would leave any determination on culpability to the legal system.

“Jordan Neely was murdered,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday. “But [because] Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges.”

Neely, who was homeless, was reported to have been behaving aggressively toward other subway passengers when the 24-year-old Marine veteran put him in a headlock while another passenger held him to the ground. Video of the altercation has circulated online, and medical responders could not resuscitate Neely at the scene.

The Marine veteran was taken into custody but released without charges and has not been publicly identified.

The Manhattan district attorney is investigating the incident, the office confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday. A spokesperson said investigators would review the report from the medical examiner and that the case was being handled by “senior, experienced prosecutors.”

But progressives have slammed the response by some city leaders. Mayor Eric Adams (D) said in a statement Wednesday that because there were a lot of unknowns, he was going to restrain from commenting further on the case. 

“However, we do know that there were serious mental health issues in play here, which is why our administration has made record investments in providing care to those who need it,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez criticized the mayor for not condemning what she said was a “public murder.”

“This honestly feels like a new low: not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem ‘too low’ to care about,” she said.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Eric Adams Eric Adams Jordan Neely New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  3. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  4. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  5. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  6. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  7. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  8. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  9. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  12. Trump says it’s ‘very disrespectful’ for Biden not to attend coronation
  13. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  14. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  15. Leading scientist says he had to ‘blow the whistle’ on dangers of AI
  16. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  17. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
  18. Employees love remote work, but is it good for our mental health?
Load more

Video

See all Video