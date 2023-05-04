California state senator arrested on drunk driving charge

(KTLA) – California State Sen. Dave Min faces a misdemeanor DUI charge after he was pulled over for driving without headlights on and running through a red light in Sacramento, officials said.

According to a statement from the Capitol Protection Section of the California Highway Patrol, CHP officers noticed Min’s silver Toyota Camry traveling southbound just blocks from the State Capitol without headlights around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“The officers followed the vehicle to 9th St. at Broadway where they observed the vehicle stop at a red light momentarily but then proceed into the intersection while the light remained red,” the agency said in a statement.

Officers pulled over Min and noticed “signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.” He was arrested after officers determined he was over the legal limit, CHP said.

It was unclear if he was administered a breathalyzer test.

Min was cited for misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence with Blood Alcohol Content .08% or greater. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and released early Wednesday morning.

Min, who is campaigning for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, apologized on social media.

“My decision to drive last night was irresponsible,” Min posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning. “I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions.”

Min, a Democrat, represents California’s 37th Senate district, which includes Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Orange, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

“To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington,” he said.

In January, Min announced a run for the Congressional seat currently held by Rep. Katie Porter, who is running for Dianne Feinstein‘s U.S. Senate seat.

Feinstein, 89, announced in February that she would not seek reelection.