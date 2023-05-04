trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Florida lawmakers send bill blocking gender-affirming care for minors to DeSantis

by Brooke Migdon - 05/04/23 5:52 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 05/04/23 5:52 PM ET
FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London, Friday, April 28, 2023. DeSantis is slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa on May 13 and is expected to speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids. A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said Saturday, April 29, that the former president now plans to be in Iowa on the same day to headline an organizing rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
FILE – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain’s Foreign Secretary in London, Friday, April 28, 2023. DeSantis is slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa on May 13 and is expected to speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids. A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said Saturday, April 29, that the former president now plans to be in Iowa on the same day to headline an organizing rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Florida legislators Thursday passed legislation to prevent doctors from administering gender-affirming health care to transgender youths and adults, sending the measure to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk, who is expected to sign it into law.

The GOP-controlled Florida House voted 83-28 Thursday to pass Senate Bill 254, banning transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgery. Transgender adults under the measure will be required to clear several additional regulatory hurdles to receive gender-affirming health care in the state.

The state Senate, also held by Republicans, approved the bill in a 27-12 vote last month. It will take effect immediately after it is signed by DeSantis, who has backed the legislation.

Florida under the DeSantis administration has already adopted a policy prohibiting transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming health care, and a state health department rule adopted in August prohibits transgender Floridians, regardless of age, from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming treatments.

In March, Florida Sen. Clay Yarborough (R), the bill’s sponsor, said he introduced the measure to protect children from a “radical, prurient agenda” that targets young kids.

Yarborough’s bill, if signed by DeSantis, would additionally grant a Florida court temporary emergency jurisdiction over a child that “has been subjected to or is threatened with being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures.”

Obtaining a warrant to take physical custody of a child, as in other cases of child abuse or neglect, will require a party to prove that a child is likely to be removed from the state or is in immediate danger of suffering serious physical harm. Under the legislature’s proposal, “Serious physical harm includes, but is not limited to, being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures.”

More from The Hill: Florida passes transgender bathroom bill

Opponents of the measure have warned the bill could be used to legally “kidnap” transgender children in Florida. Parents of transgender youths during legislative hearings this session argued the measure, if signed into law, would infringe on their fundamental rights as parents to make decisions concerning the care and custody of their children.

“It’s an assault on medical freedom and the freedom to parent,” Jon Harris Maurer, public policy director for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida, said Thursday after the legislature voted to pass the bill.

Senate Bill 254 would additionally bar government entities, public universities and Florida’s group health insurance program from using state funds to cover gender-affirming health care. 

The legislation tasks the state’s medical boards with establishing rules for how transgender youths who are already receiving gender-affirming health care may continue to receive care once the measure takes effect.

Tags Florida Gender-affirming health care LGBTQ rights Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  6. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  7. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  8. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  9. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  10. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  13. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. Durbin: Reports about Clarence Thomas, GOP megadonor ‘getting worse by the ...
  17. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  18. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
Load more

Video

See all Video