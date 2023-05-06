1 killed, at least 4 injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant

One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Mississippi on Friday.

The Sun Herald, a Mississippi newspaper, reported that Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said a shooter opened fire at a Cinco de Mayo party at The Scratch Kitchen & Bar, hitting at least five people in total.

The person killed was identified as 19-year-old Chase Harmon.

Brittany Alexander, the owner of the restaurant, told the outlet that she was at the door of the party when the shots rang out. She said staff told her the gunman ran past security without being patted down or his driver’s license being checked, but he began firing before she could get to him.

She said the area where the party was happening on a patio was only for people 21 and older. Security was checking everyone who entered the area and customers were given an arm band to confirm they are at least 21.

Alexander said about 200 people were at the restaurant when the shooting happened.

The Herald reported that a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the restaurant’s parking lot last month in what police have said might have been an accidental shooting.

The Mobile, Ala., Fox affiliate WALA reported that the police department said authorities do not have any suspects and are urging anyone with information to call police. The department said the surviving victims were taken to a hospital.

The Hill has reached out to Dunston for additional information.