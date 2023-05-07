trending:

7 dead after being struck by a vehicle in Texas

by Lauren Sforza - 05/07/23 2:32 PM ET
A badly damaged gray Range Rover is in the middle of the street. (By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral)

Seven people are dead and another six people are injured after being struck by a vehicle in the border city of Brownsville, Texas on Sunday morning.

Valley Central News reported that a car ran into pedestrians at about 8:30 Sunday morning near the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and the homeless. Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said that seven people died and up to six people are being treated at local hospitals for minor and serious injuries, according to the report.

Sandoval also confirmed to the outlet that the driver was arrested and charged for reckless driving, and that the department will look into whether the act was intentional. He noted that so far, investigators believe the incident is looking more like an intended action.

He said that the roads around the area will remain closed and that drivers should find alternate routes.

