Officials identify suspect in Texas mall mass shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 05/07/23 8:44 PM ET
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Officials have identified the suspect in a Texas mall mass shooting that left eight victims dead and another seven hospitalized.

Officials identified the suspect as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who is from Dallas, Texas, in the latest update in the shooting on Sunday. The suspect opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon, and was shot and killed by an officer responding to an unrelated call, police said, adding that they believe the gunman acted alone.

Police said six victims, as well as the gunman, died at the scene, while two more died at an area hospital after succumbing to their injuries. Another seven victims remain hospitalized, including at least three in critical condition.

Although officials have yet to release a motive in the shooting, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that Garcia had white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being investigated. Those familiar with the investigation also told The Post that the suspect had multiple weapons on him and had additional weapons in his car.

The Post reported that Garcia was wearing a patch on his chest that said RWDS, meaning Right Wing Death Squad. Those familiar with the ongoing probe told The Post that this phrase is popular with right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that officials are also investigating Garcia’s social media posts that suggest he held white supremacist and neo-Nazi views. The official also told the AP that investigators were searching the motel room where Garcia was staying at as well as a home in connection to him.

Officials are also calling for the public’s assistance to help with their investigation of the shooting. The Dallas FBI bureau has launched a form asking for videos or photos taken during the shooting on Saturday with the aim of finding out more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

