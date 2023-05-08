trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Dallas newspaper calls on Abbott to act on gun violence

by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 9:26 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/08/23 9:26 AM ET

The Dallas Morning News is urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to take action on gun violence after a gunman killed eight people at a Dallas-area outlet mall over the weekend.

“Gov. Abbott, Eight more innocent people were killed in Texas yesterday. This time it was a shopping mall. They were simply going about their day, men, women, children. A man got out of his car and sprayed them with bullets of such a high caliber and in such rapid succession that a mass killing was inescapable,” writes the Dallas Morning News Editorial board in an open letter to the governor. 

The board also called out Abbott for labeling the Allen Premium Outlets killings an “unspeakable tragedy,” arguing instead that “the people of Texas need you to speak to it and its cause.” 

“There is nothing conservative about refusing to acknowledge evidence or give voice to the true nature of a problem. The people who are dead today are not dead because a twisted and evil soul walked among them,” the editors wrote. 

“They are dead because that person was able to obtain a weapon so powerful and with such high capacity that even the bravest and fastest response of law enforcement could not save their lives.”

Abbott focused on mental health in a Fox News interview after the shooting, arguing that there’s a “dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that’s taking place in America.” 

But mental health struggles are becoming more common across the world, members of the editorial board, which recommended Abbott for reelection last year, countered, while “no nation suffers from mass shootings like the U.S.”

The outlet mall shooting, in which seven people were injured, comes less than a year after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde last year. 

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), who represents Uvalde, over the weekend compared living in Texas to “living in communist Russia” and called out Abbott and other leaders and law enforcement for “refus[ing] to tell us the truth as to what’s going on here.” 

“This is not the Texas miracle that Greg Abbott likes to call it. We’re living in a Texas nightmare, and it’s a nightmare that they created. It’s a chaos that they created,” Gutierrez said. 

Reports indicate the gunman in the Allen outlet mall shooting used an AR-15-style rifle — and reporting found responders to the Uvalde incident held off on confronting the shooter out of concern over the high-powered weapon he used.

Tags Allen Dallas Dallas Morning News Greg Abbott Gun control gun violence Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  3. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  4. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  5. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  6. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  9. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  10. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  11. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  12. Trump weighs in on Bud Light controversy: ‘time to beat the Radical Left at ...
  13. Stop trying to make more babies
  14. There’s only one way to fix gerrymandering (and it’s not through the courts)
  15. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  16. Why are the liberal justices quiet on the Supreme Court ethics scandal?
  17. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  18. Debt limit divide comes to a head as Biden, McCarthy meet at White House
Load more

Video

See all Video