Teen dies after being trapped under sand at Outer Banks beach

A teenager died at North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand.

The 17-year-old male died at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, North Carolina, after falling into the hole that was dug behind a sand dune and then becoming trapped, according to the National Park Service.

Family and friends of the teen, from Chesapeake, Virginia, went looking for him and found him buried under several feet of sand. He was eventually extracted from the hole by family and park rangers, while also being administered CPR. He was unable to be resuscitated.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”

The National Park Service said the incident is under investigation.