trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Teen dies after being trapped under sand at Outer Banks beach

by Stephen Neukam - 05/08/23 10:40 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/08/23 10:40 AM ET

A teenager died at North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Saturday after being trapped under several feet of sand.

The 17-year-old male died at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, North Carolina, after falling into the hole that was dug behind a sand dune and then becoming trapped, according to the National Park Service.

Family and friends of the teen, from Chesapeake, Virginia, went looking for him and found him buried under several feet of sand. He was eventually extracted from the hole by family and park rangers, while also being administered CPR. He was unable to be resuscitated.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”

The National Park Service said the incident is under investigation.

Tags National Park Service North Carolina beaches Outer banks

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  3. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  4. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  5. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  6. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  9. There’s only one way to fix gerrymandering (and it’s not through the courts)
  10. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  11. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  12. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  13. Stop trying to make more babies
  14. Richard Dreyfuss says new diversity rules for Oscars ‘make me vomit’
  15. Debt limit divide comes to a head as Biden, McCarthy meet at White House
  16. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  17. Ted Cruz ramps up as Democrats seek to take him down
  18. ‘So, I hear I’m transphobic’: Dee Snider responds after being dropped by ...
Load more

Video

See all Video