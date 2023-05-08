trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Driver in Texas crash that killed 8 charged with manslaughter

by Stephen Neukam - 05/08/23 12:58 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/08/23 12:58 PM ET
Local law enforcement and FBI agents investigate a deadly scene after a driver of a Range Rover struck a group of migrants, Sunday, May 7, 2023, along North Minnesota Avenue across from Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter in Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

The man accused of driving into a crowd of people outside of a migrant shelter in Texas over the weekend, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter as the investigation into whether the incident was intentional continues, authorities said Monday.

The alleged driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez, rammed into the group of people at a bus stop in the border town of Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday. Police said they believe Alvarez lost control of the SUV after driving through a red light, hitting a group of Venezuelans outside a migrant shelter.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said at a press conference Monday that Alvarez has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda said that after Alvarez ran the red light and lost control of the SUV, it flipped and hit at least 18 people, six of which died on the scene.

Sauceda said Alvarez tried to flee but was held back by a number of people who were on the scene.

While rumors swirled that the collision was intentional, Sauceda said investigators were still probing whether that was the case.

The horrific scene near the southern border comes as immigration and border security continues to be one of the hottest issues in American politics. 

Officials are preparing for a potential surge of migrants later this week due to the expiration of Title 42, which allowed the government to expel migrants who arrived to the U.S. seeking asylum.

Tags Brownsville immigration Texas crash

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  3. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  6. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  7. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  8. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  9. DOJ seeks 25 years in prison for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
  10. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  11. Russia’s Wagner leader reverses withdrawal threat from Bakhmut
  12. Robert Kennedy Jr. sees ‘overwhelming evidence’ CIA involved in JFK ...
  13. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  14. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  15. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  16. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  17. White House threatens Biden veto for House GOP immigration measure
  18. US courts are practicing medicine without a license — for a fix, look to the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video