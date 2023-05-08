trending:

Georgia Democrats call for special session on ‘firearm related public safety’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/08/23 3:17 PM ET
FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 25, 2023. Kemp on Thursday, March 23, 2023, signed a bill that would ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)

A group of Democratic Georgia state lawmakers is calling for a special session of the state’s General Assembly to address “firearm-related public safety” in the wake of two mass shooting incidents in the state. 

In a letter to state Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday, the group mentioned two recent shootings in midtown Atlanta and Moultrie, Ga., writing “these shootings are a clear demonstration of how Georgia’s firearm related laws are insufficient to protect our citizens.” 

“For many years, the Georgia General Assembly has passed legislation that has made it easier for dangerous individuals and individuals experiencing mental health crises to acquire and possess firearms,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

“This legislation has been signed into law by you and your predecessors. At the same time, our communities have been forced to endure mass casualty events that have become more frequent and more deadly because of these laws.” 

The letter was signed by state Sen. Nabilah Islam (D) and state Reps. Pedro Marin (D), Gregg Kennard (D), and Ruwa Romman (D). 

“This is a public safety crisis, and it is our obligation as elected officials to address public safety. We understand that, among the elected members of the Georgia General Assembly, there are differences of opinion on how to address this crisis, but we believe that this crisis can no longer be ignored,” the letter reads. 

The lawmakers concluded by calling on Kemp to “immediately and without delay call a special session…to specifically address firearm-related public safety.” 

The letter comes a week after a suspect opened fire in an Atlanta-area medical office, resulting in the death of one woman and the injuries of four other individuals. Authorities arrested Deion Patterson, 24, and charged him with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Another shooting took place in Moultrie, Ga. later that week, when a man opened fire inside the McDonald’s restaurant where he worked, killing his manager before taking his own life. Authorities said that Kentavious White, 26, also shot and killed his mother and grandmother at their homes.

Kemp has been a staunch opponent of gun control during his more than four years in office. Ahead of the Republican primary last year, he signed into law a bill allowing permitless carry of firearms in Georgia.

Kemp said at the time the law “makes sure that law-abiding Georgians, including our daughters, and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government.”

However, Democrats at the time accused the governor of putting politics ahead of the safety of Georgians.

