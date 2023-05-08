trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas panel advances bill raising minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles after Allen shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 3:33 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 3:33 PM ET
AP Photo/Eric Gay
The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

A Texas House panel advanced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age limit to purchase semiautomatic rifles, days after a mass shooting at a Texas mall left eight victims dead.

The Texas House Community Safety Select Committee approved the bill 8-5 on Monday, with two Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the bill, the Texas Tribune reported. If enacted, HB 2744 would raise the age required to purchase semiautomatic rifles in the state of Texas from 18 to 21, a move that many other states have already adopted.

The bill would face an uphill battle in both Republican-controlled chambers of the state legislature, as well as pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who said last August that such a law would be “unconstitutional.”

This bill comes on the heels of the state’s latest mass shooting, where a 33-year-old gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets, killing eight people before being shot and killed by police. The shooting, which also left seven people hospitalized, was the state’s second mass shooting in less than 10 days; a man shot into his neighbor’s home late last month, killing five.

In both cases, the suspects used an assault rifles in the attack. President Biden has reiterated his calls to enact stricter gun laws and ban assault rifles in the country, but that decision is ultimately left to Congress.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” he said in a statement Sunday.

Volunteers from Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group that calls for stricter gun laws, were in attendance at the committee hearing Monday, as well as some families of the victims of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“Today’s vote is a crucial step in the right direction, but we won’t give up. We will keep holding lawmakers in Texas—and across the nation—accountable until life-saving measures like HB 2744 become law,” the group said in a statement on Twitter.

Tags Greg Abbott Gun control Joe Biden mass shootings Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  3. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  6. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  7. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  8. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  9. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  10. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  11. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  12. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  13. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  14. Subpoenaed Alphabet documents improperly redacted, may not be complete, Jordan ...
  15. All birds are shrinking — but small birds are shrinking fastest
  16. Will Kamala Harris be an asset or a liability for Democrats in 2024?
  17. $42B in student debt forgiven for public workers: How to qualify for the PSLF ...
  18. DOJ seeks 25 years in prison for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
Load more

Video

See all Video