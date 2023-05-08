trending:

Texas Republican resigning from Statehouse amid sexual misconduct allegations

by Stephen Neukam - 05/08/23 4:10 PM ET
Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) is resigning from the Statehouse amid allegations of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old intern, as he was facing possible expulsion from the chamber, according to multiple reports.

Slaton, who has served in the House since 2021, wrote to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that he was resigning Monday. A House panel over the weekend recommended that he be expelled for the allegations.

The investigative report from the Texas House concluded that Slaton gave the 19-year-old intern and another staffer alcohol at his home, had sex with the intern, and asked another lawmaker to keep the incident private, according to The Associated Press.

“The fact that Slaton has not expressed regret or remorse for his conduct is also egregious and unwarranted,” the committee wrote. “It is the Committee’s unanimous recommendation that, considering the factors stated above, the only appropriate discipline in this matter is expulsion.”

Slaton has not spoken publicly about the allegations, but his lawyers said last month that they were “outrageous” and “false,” according to The Associated Press.

The investigation into Slaton, a Republican who has advocated for restrictions on gender-affirming care in the state, came after two 19-year-old staffers and a 21-year-old intern filed complaints against the lawmaker earlier this year, according to The Associated Press.

The House was set to vote on the expulsion of Slaton sometime this week, with a two-thirds majority needed to expel him from the chamber.

“My decision today is to ensure that their expectations will continue to be met by a new representative who will also work hard on their behalf,” Slaton said in his resignation letter, speaking about his constituents. “I look forward to spending more time with my young family.”

