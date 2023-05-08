North Dakota governor signs bill restricting transgender pronouns, bathroom use

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Monday signed a bill that allows public school teachers and state government employees to misgender transgender students and colleagues, and it bars transgender young people from using school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

The new law, effective immediately, also requires teachers to inform a student’s parent or legal guardian if they identify as transgender. It passed the state’s GOP-controlled legislature late last month with veto-proof majorities, meaning the measure was likely to become law even without Burgum’s signature.

Burgum in a brief statement on Monday said the new law “largely codifies existing practices while reaffirming the First Amendment right to free speech.” The legislation balances the “rights and interests of students, parents and teachers,” he said.

Burgum added that the measure excludes the “concerning language” that prompted him to veto a similar bill in March. The vetoed measure, Senate Bill 2231, would have additionally prohibited North Dakota teachers and government officials from recognizing “expressed gender,” or a person’s gender identity, at school or the workplace.

Burgum wrote in a March veto message that Senate Bill 2231’s ambiguity would make the state vulnerable to lawsuits and force teachers to “take on the role of pronoun police.”

The new North Dakota law is the eighth measure Burgum has signed this year targeting the rights of LGBTQ people, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). North Dakota last month became the fourth state to make providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors a felony crime and joined 20 other states in banning transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams.