trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Officials identify three children among victims in Texas mall mass shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 7:13 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 7:13 PM ET
Law enforcement officers patrol at a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Officials identified three children among the eight victims who were shot and killed in the Texas mall mass shooting over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting victims in an update to the investigation Monday. Officials said that an 8-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were among the deceased victims of the shooting.

CBS News Texas reported that the two girls were sisters who attended Cheri Cox Elementary School. CBS News reported that the school district sent a letter to parents to describe the “heartbreaking situation.”

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy,” the letter reads, according to CBS News.

CBS News also reported that the girls’ mother was injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized.

Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35, the parents of the 3-year-old victim, were also identified as victims in the shooting. According to a GoFundMe set up in the family’s honor, the couple’s 6-year-old son was injured in the shooting but ultimately survived after being released from the ICU.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning. After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event.”

The remaining victims that officials identified in the shooting were Christian LeCour, 23,
Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26. LeCour’s family told CNN that he worked in the mall as a security guard, describing him as a “sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family.”

The suspect in the shooting was shot and killed by a police officer who was responding to an unrelated incident at the mall when he heard gunshots. Officials identified the suspect as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, whose extremist social media posts are under review by investigators.

Tags Allen Premium Outlets Texas mall shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  2. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  3. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  4. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  5. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  6. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  7. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene renews call for public release of Jan. 6 tapes
  9. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  10. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  11. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  12. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  13. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  14. Texas panel advances bill raising minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles after ...
  15. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  16. Uvalde families cheer after two Republicans help advance Texas ‘raise the ...
  17. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  18. All birds are shrinking — but small birds are shrinking fastest
Load more

Video

See all Video