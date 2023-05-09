trending:

State Watch

Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say

by Julia Shapero - 05/09/23 10:07 AM ET
A Louisiana man allegedly shot a 14-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek on his property Sunday, local police said.

The girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

David Doyle, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

Doyle told police he retrieved his firearm when he saw shadows outside his home. He said he began shooting after he saw people running away from his property and “unknowingly” hit the girl. 

Several children had been playing hide-and-seek in the area and hiding on the suspect’s property, according to police.

The shooting is the latest in a series of similar incidents. Last month, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in Kansas City, Mo., after he accidentally went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

Within days of Yarl’s shooting, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in upstate New York for pulling into the wrong driveway, and two Texas cheerleaders were shot and injured for mistakenly getting into the wrong car.

