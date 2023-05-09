What we know about victims of latest Texas mass shooting

Eight people, including three young children, were killed in a mass shooting at a mall outside of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

The shooting, which left another seven people injured, was the second deadliest of its kind so far this year.

Here’s what we know about the victims of Saturday’s shooting:

Kyu Song Cho, Cindy Cho and their 3-year-old son

Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35, were visiting Allen Premium Outlets with their two sons on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead,” the post said. “Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning.”

The couple’s other son, who celebrated his sixth birthday just days earlier, was injured but ultimately survived the shooting.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Sisters Daniela Mendoza, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, were in fourth and second grade at Cheri Cox Elementary School, according to CBS News Texas.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students,” Wylie Independent School District said in a letter to parents. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

The girls’ mother, Ilda Mendoza, remains in critical condition, CBS reported.

Christian LeCour

Christian LeCour, 20, was a security guard at Allen Premium Outlets.

LeCour “was tragically killed while protecting the customers and employees of the outlets,” his employer, Allied Universal, said to The Washington Post.

His sister Brianna Smith told CNN that LeCour “was a sweet, caring young man who was loved greatly by our family.”

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, worked as a civil engineer at a Dallas-based construction firm.

The firm’s founder Srinivas Chaluvadi told The Associated Press that Thatikonda, who was from India, “came to the United States with a dream to make a career, build a family, own a home and live forever in Dallas.”

She was “always prepared to give her very best,” Chaluvadi added.

Thatikonda graduated from Eastern Michigan University in December 2020 with a master’s in construction management, the university said in a statement.

“As the nation has to once again grapple with a senseless act of gun violence, we share our condolences with Aishwarya’s family and friends,” the university added.

Elio Cumana-Rivas

Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, was also identified as a victim of Saturday’s shooting.