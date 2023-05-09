trending:

Tennessee lawmakers called back for special session on guns after school shooting

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/09/23 12:39 PM ET
Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee held the news conference to talk about gun control legislation and an executive order to require information for background checks on gun purchases to be updated more rapidly. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) called on the state legislature to convene for a special legislative session focused on gun reform and public safety just one month following a school shooting in Nashville.

Lee’s office made the announcement Tuesday, adding that the session will begin August 21. 

The governor’s office also noted that Lee will meet with legislators, stakeholders and local residents throughout the summer to discuss practical solutions ahead of the special session.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” Lee said in a statement.

“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health,” he added. 

The news comes week after Lee first announced plans to call for a special legislative session late last month. His office said in the first press release that the governor hopes to pass legislation that will “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.”

He made the decision after receiving input from discussions with state lawmakers and  legislative leadership, according to the release.

It’s been more than a month since a gunman entered The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., and opened fire, killing three students and three adults. The shooting has renewed calls for action against gun violence and gun control in this country. 

The incident also led to the GOP-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives voting to expel Democrat state Reps. Justin Jones (Nashville) and Justin Pearson (Memphis) — who are Black — last month for their participation in a protest against gun violence on the state House floor in the aftermath of the shooting.

Both Jones and Pearson were reinstated to their positions a week later.

