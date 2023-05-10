trending:

Newsom declines to endorse specific recommendations from reparations task force

by Lauren Sforza - 05/10/23 9:07 AM ET
FILE – Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address on March 8, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declined to endorse specific recommendations from the state’s reparations task force, which voted last week to recommend proposals that could result in California’s Black residents receiving billions of dollars in reparations.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Newsom said that the legacy of slavery “is about much more than cash payments,” but did not say what kind of proposals he would support. The recommendations offered by California’s reparations task force would need to be approved by the state legislature and then signed by Newsom to be enacted.

“The Reparations Task Force’s independent findings and recommendations are a milestone in our bipartisan effort to advance justice and promote healing,” he said in the statement. “This has been an important process, and we should continue to work as a nation to reconcile our original sin of slavery and understand how that history has shaped our country.”

Newsom said that many of the proposals recommended by the task force are “critical action items” that his administration has been working on addressing, including dismantling barriers in voting, reforming the law and justice system and improving economic mobility.

“Following the Task Force’s submission of its final report this summer, I look forward to a continued partnership with the Legislature to advance systemic changes that ensure an inclusive and equitable future for all Californians,” he said.

If enacted, the proposals would provide eligible Black residents with varying payments over the state’s discriminatory policies, including mass incarceration and over inequalities and injustices in policing, housing discrimination, the environment and health care. The panel’s economists said this could cost California about $800 million.

