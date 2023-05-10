trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

NY governor issues emergency order to handle influx of asylum seekers

by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 10:03 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 10:03 AM ET
AP Photo/Hans Pennink
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany on Jan. 10, 2023.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday issued an emergency order to help the New York City deal with an expected influx of asylum-seekers when the Title 42 immigration policy expires on Thursday. 

“For more than a year, we have been working closely with Mayor Adams to provide support and advocate for federal resources to address the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in New York City,” Hochul said in a release

“With Title 42 set to expire, the circumstances on the ground are expected to change significantly and this Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation,” Hochul added.   

Title 42, a pandemic-era policy used to block asylum seekers at the border, expires Thursday with the end of the national COVID-19 emergency declaration, returning migrant processing to the system used under Title 8. 

Many are sounding alarms about an expected surge of migrants to the border once Title 42 expires. 

Hochul’s order will let New York mobilize an additional 500 National Guard members and quickly purchase needed supplies and resources as authorities respond to new arrivals. 

New York has been dealing with an increase in migrants to the city for months, particularly due to governors in GOP-led states busing migrants north to Democrat-led cities in protest of Biden administration border policies. Adams has knocked congressional Republicans and the White House over the issue.

Tags asylum seekers Hochul immigration kathy hochul Kathy Hochul migrants New York Title 42

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  2. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  3. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  4. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  5. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  6. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  7. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  8. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  9. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  10. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  11. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  12. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  13. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  14. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  15. Texas Republican calls for Santos to be expelled after indictment
  16. Santos accused of using donor money to buy designer clothes
  17. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  18. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video