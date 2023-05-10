trending:

Barred trans Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr proposed to girlfriend at queer prom event

by Grace Yarrow - 05/10/23 5:12 PM ET
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, works from the lunch counter outside House of Representatives chamber in the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

Recently-banned Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), the first openly transgender woman elected to the state legislature, is engaged to journalist and trans activist Erin Reed after proposing during a queer prom event held in Zephyr’s district Friday.

During her speech at the Missoula, Mont. event, Zephyr thanked the local LGBTQ+ community for their support following her expulsion from the legislature and invited Reed, her girlfriend of nearly one year, to join her in front of attendees. 

“I could not do the things I do in that legislature without her to come home to every night,” Zephyr said. 

In spite of the “cruelty” of the legislative session and anti-trans legislation being considered, Zephyr emphasized the importance of highlighting queer and trans love. 

“I think about love and I think about trans love having been throughout history to the past to the future and to the present moment,” Zephyr said. “And I am so blessed to have Erin by my side.”

Reed wrote about the couple’s love in her newsletter, describing their relationship and advocacy work together. 

“​​It is with immense pleasure that I share a personal story of queer joy, rather than discussing harmful anti-trans legislation for a change,” Reed wrote. 

The engagement and queer prom in her district marked joyous occasions for Zephyr in the midst of national headlines and drama surrounding her censure from the House floor. 

Zephyr was banned from the Montana legislature in late April following clashes with Republican colleagues over a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.  

During disputes over the ban, Zephyr referenced the legislature’s opening prayer that day, leading to what many called a “gag order” against the representative.

“I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said.

Montana House Speaker Matt Regier (R) prevented Zephyr from speaking on the chamber floor on April 20 when she refused to apologize for the rhetoric.

Protestors marched on to the state’s House gallery later the same week, chanting “Let her speak!” as she raised a microphone. 

After law enforcement cleared the gallery floor, Zephyr’s colleagues voted her off the House floor “for violating its rules of decorum.” 

Zephyr’s ban from the House floor will last the rest of the 2023 session, meaning she won’t get a chance to speak or participate in debate unless she’s reelected next year or if an unforeseen special session is held, The Associated Press reported

